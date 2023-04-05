Your Health NH with Florentina Dinu

Florentina Dinu joined Your Health NH to talk about Southern NH AHEC interpretation program. In 2001, Southern NH AHEC launched the first interpretation training program in NH.

Today, we offered medical, legal and community interpretation. Florentina Dinu has been running the interpretation program since 2001 and has been with Southern NH AHEC for over 20year.

Other participants in the show were Jodi Harper, Sandra Osorio and Nitanga Jean De Dieu who are leading Southern NH AHEC wellness programs.