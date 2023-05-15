Your Health NH with Deryn Smith & Samantha Areson

Deryn Smith, the Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator at the Greater Sullivan County Public Health Network and Samantha Areson, the Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator at Seacoast Public Health Network Joined Your Health NH to talk about Substance Misuse, the impact it has on the community, the connections between substance misuse and mental health, and the recently released Youth Risk Behavior Survey results.

Other participants in the show were Nitanga Jean De Dieu who is among the teams that is leading Southern NH AHEC wellness programs.