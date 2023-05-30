Your Health NH with Melissa Lee & Rebecca Betts

Melissa is a Community Health Specialist with a history of working in the public health, education & health care industry in NH. Current Council Member of The Governor’s Council on Physical Activity & Health. She provides technical assistance to NH coalitions on implementation of the Strategic Prevention Framework and the Well-Connected Communities Change Cycle. She is an instructor in Mental Health First Aid and Youth Mental Health First Aid as well as a variety of chronic disease prevention and self-management programs.

Becky teaches income eligible families, seniors and youth how to make lifestyle changes for better health. Rebecca is an alumna of the University of New Hampshire and received a Master’s in Health Education from Plymouth State University in 2010. She has worked with Nutrition Connections since 2014. Her work includes nutrition education programs in Head Start programs throughout Rockingham county, healthy living programs for adults and families, and collaboration with community health organizations such as the local public health initiative, wellness committees, and food pantries.