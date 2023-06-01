Cail & Company LIVE with The Hatbox Theatre

The classic Edward Albee play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Is currently playing at the Hatbox Theater in Concord and three members of the Hatbox team joined WKXL to get the month of June off to a great start!

The producer of the show and one of the four actors in the play, Alex Picard, was with us to discuss her portrayal of Martha and the fact that she’s waited since she was 19 to perform in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Director Gary Locke, a veteran actor-producer-writer-lighting designer talked about the challenges of this play and how he enjoyed directing this intense drama in the intimate space that the Hatbox provides.

Andrew Pinard designed the Hatbox theatre and has been the driving force behind its’ growth over the past nine years. Andrew is featured regularly at the Hatbox in his presentation of “Discovering Magic”. For more information visit www.hatboxnh.com