Your Health New Hampshire with Victoria Adewumi & Cindy Lafond

On today’s episode we welcome Victoria Adewumi, Paula Smith, and Carli Hughes to talk about Community Health Workers, also known as CHWs! Community Health Workers are an important part of the care team in health and community-based organizations, and today we hear first-hand about what is going on for CHW’s around the state!

Victoria Adewumi currently serves as a community liaison for the Manchester Health Department. In this role, she also works to create programs that empower families with the skills and knowledge to be better able to participate fully in their community. Paula Smith is the Director of Southern NH Area Health Education Center, where she has been leading efforts to build the CHW workforce around the state. Carli Hughes was a CHW at a federally qualified health center in Southern NH until she recently joined the AHEC team in May.

You can learn more about CHWs in New Hampshire by visiting the CHW Coalition page, and you can learn more about joining the CHW Advance! Program at https://www.snhahec.org/chw-advance.html.