Your Health New Hampshire | Mindfulness

Lisa Stockwell, M. Ed., is a Transformational life coach, workforce trainer, storyteller, and conference speaker. She is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT) a certified Train the Trainer Master Trainer, life Coach and Master Trainer in the SMRC Chronic Disease and Pain Self-management Program for workplaces, groups, or individuals to manage their chronic condition (non clinical).

A facilitator of the healing arts, Lisa is a certified Body Eloquence Healing Story Facilitator, and a licensed SoulCollage® Facilitator. She is an engaging and lively speaker and storyteller for conferences, group gathering and retreats.