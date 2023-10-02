Your Health New Hampshire | Flu Information & Prevention

It’s that time of year again! The time of year no one wants to think about … Flu Season! Join us as we talk to Michele Slafkosky, Executive Direct of Families Fighting Flu and Doctor Jeb Teichman, Board of Directors for Families Fight Flu, about how to stay safe and healthy during flu season. In our discussion with Families Fighting Flu we will share their mission as they tell some of the stories of how the flu has affected many families. Flu myths will be explained, hesitancy will be discusses, and we will talk about the raw data and how it relates to us here in New Hampshire.

The flu can often have a greater impact on those with chronic health conditions. There are lots of opportunities to get involved with self-management classes, you can check out the list of upcoming workshops at https://www.snhahec.org/upcoming-workshops.html, and you can sign up for Walk with Ease any time at www.startwalkwithease.org/nhdhhs.