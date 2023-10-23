Your Health New Hampshire | Voices of AHEC Program Graduates

On today’s episode we hear from participants of a variety of programs offered by Southern NH AHEC. Yosita Thanjai, a Community Health Worker from the Seacoast Public Health Network, Jim Terrero from Manchester Fire Department, Hamida Hassan from Creoks Behavioral Health Services, and Equity Leaders Fellowship Alumni Quinci Worthey joined Jodi and Yosita to talk about their experiences participating with AHEC programs and how those programs have helped their career journeys.

If you’re interested in learning more about the training programs at AHEC visit us at www.snhahec.org. Be sure to check out our upcoming Chronic Disease Self-Management and Chronic Pain Self-Management classes at https://www.snhahec.org/upcoming-workshops.html and you can sign up for Walk with Ease any time at www.startwalkwithease.org/nhdhhs.