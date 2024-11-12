Cail & Company LIVE with Seraphim Afflick & Amy Bassett

Tuesday’s program featured a preview of the Pittsfield Players’ production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” which made its’ Broadway debut in 1987. It will be performed this weekend and next at the Scenic Theatre in Pittsfield. Joining us in studio were Seraphim Afflick who plays the Witch and Andrew Gibson who plays Cinderella’s father and the Steward. For more information and tickets, log on to www.pittsfieldplayers.org Also on the show we chatted with Amy Bassett, District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration in New Hampshire. This week Veterans Owned Small Business Week is being celebrated throughout the country.

