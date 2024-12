Our lone guest Wednesday was author and illustrator Eric Drooker who is the author of a new book, “Naked City: A Graphic Novel”. During our conversation, Mr. Drooker explains what a graphic novel is and how this book along with his first graphic novel, “Flood”, are in many ways autobiographical. Mr. Drooker’s artwork has been featured on dozens of issues of the New Yorker magazine for decades including the cover of this month’s edition.

