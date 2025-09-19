NH Unscripted | Rays Ramblings

Sooooo much is happening in the arts spaces right now. Today’s show includes “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray, mentions of the following upcoming productions: “Ghostlight” at Jean’s Playhouse, “Mutiny on the Mount” a Winni Community Theater production, “A Clockwork Orange” – Actors Coop, “The Importance of Being Earnest” – M&D, Andrew Lippa’s “Wild Party” – Seacoast Rep, “Journey Through Neverland” & “Granite Orpheus” – Powerhouse Theatre, “Company” – Actorsingers, “The Rocky Horror Show” – Divein Productions, “Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons” -tKapow. I toss in some tv shows I’m following (I know nobody asked!) as well as start some chatter about the New Hampshire Film Festival. Phew.