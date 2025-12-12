NH Unscripted with Colleen McCarthy

Calling into the studio from a tour bus Colleen McCarthy, a cast member, gives the details about “A Celtic Christmas”. From the promo material: Direct from its Off-Broadway season, A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, presents its holiday spectacular, “A Celtic Christmas”. “A Celtic Christmas” brings holiday cheer to Massachusetts this December, featuring a line-up of world Irish dance champions to share the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” (Happy Christmas). Combining jaw-dropping dance moves with high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads, and favorite carols, this high-octane show features stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance as well as other World Champions, plus live musicians, to transport audiences to Christmas in Ireland. A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland will make a tour stop in Boston from December 2-14.