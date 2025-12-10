NH Unscripted with Dan Lloyd, Brian Bowman, & Chad and Nicole Humphrey

Big Dog BBQ Sauce and Hot Mess BBQ rub shoulders with some of the best in bbq business and today they introduce us to Chad and Nicole Humphrey owners of Humphrey’s BBQ . From their website: “At Humphrey’s BBQ, we don’t just build smokers; we craft experiences. Our team of dedicated craftsmen is committed to producing top-quality BBQ smokers and accessories that stand the test of time. With a perfect blend of innovation and traditional craftsmanship, each product is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence.” Their smokers flat out rock! They’ve taken the best concepts from all types of smokers and worked them into some brilliant cabinet smokers. They craft unique cabinet style smokers for competition enthusiasts to the backyard duffers like myself. Check ‘em out.