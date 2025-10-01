NH Unscripted with Mark Pruett

It’s hard to believe that it’s that time of year again. One of NH’s premier events is happening right around the corner. The 23rd Annual New Hampshire Film Festival in Portsmouth is October 16th – 19th and we’re having a small mini series talking with some of the folks involved. First up is Mark Pruett the Cinema Curator for the festival and he’s kind enough to answer my questions about how films get selected, which films may be the highlights of the festival, about the connection between the NHFF and the Academy Awards. International films, animated films, films with a NH connection are all in our chat. The topic of the use A.I. in film making is particularly interesting. Great first episode to kick off our series!